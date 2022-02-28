Larry E. Dunn, Sr., 80, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
On Sept. 22, 1941, he was born in Bethany, Missouri, to Clarence and Vivian (Combs) Dunn.
He married Patricia L. Smith on July 16, 1994. She survives of the home.
Larry enjoyed helping people however he could. He enjoyed building and fixing just about anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Pam Dunn.
Larry is survived by: his wife, Patricia; children: Victoria Smith (Jim), Larry Dunn, Jr. (Sammie), Timothy Erickson, Jeremy Erickson and Damien Erickson; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings: Lois Hackett, Bob Dunn and James Dunn; beloved cats, Spooky and Stinky; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions to the family.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
