Dunn, Judith E. 1945-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Judith E. (Fries) Dunn, 74, Maryville, passed from this life on Jan. 27, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, in Maryville, with family and friends by her side.

Judy was born on June 2, 1945, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Albert Fries and Alice Nell (Prather) Fries.

They preceded her in death.

Judy was a licensed practical nurse and worked in Bonner Springs, Kansas, for a period of time.

While residing in Parkdale Manor, she loved to compete in the bowling tournaments, bingo and just winning the hearts of everyone that crossed paths with her.

Her survivors include: daughter, Pamla J Wiley; and son, Charles L. Blazer; grandchildren: Jamie, Brett, Eric, Alisha and Trinity; great-grandchildren: Clayton, Keirsten, Teigan, Ladedin, Alayna, Camren, Baby Eric and Chase.

Preceded in death by: daughter, Teresa L Wiley; granddaughter, Trinity Mae Wolf; and many brothers and sisters.

Judith has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

www.bramfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.