MARYVILLE, Mo. - Charlotte A. Dunn, 72, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, with family at her side.
Charlotte was born in Meadow Brook, Long Island, New York, on March 21, 1949. She graduated high school from the Mount Alverno Academy, Maryville. In 1968, she married Robert L. Dunn. He survives of the home, Maryville.
Other survivors include her daughter, Trina (Tadd) Phillips, Clarinda, Iow3a; her sister, Debbi (Kevin) Rankin, Maryville; two grandchildren: Cooper and Griffin Phillips, Clarinda; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Myrtle Tree Cemetery, Maryville. A parish and family rosary will be at 9 a.m., on Monday at the church. The family will receive friends after the rosary until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Dr., Maryville, to help with final expenses. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
