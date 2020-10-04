Barbara June (Cavey) Dunn, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1937, in Helena, Missouri, to the late Sidney and Leota (Gibson) Cavey. She was a 1954 graduate of Bolckow High School. In 1955 she married Robert M. "Bob" Dunn. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2010.

Barbara Spent her working years in the offices of the Girl Scouts and the St. Joseph Health Department, she was also an Avon Sales representative.

Barbara was an accomplished musician. She sang and played at countless weddings and funerals over the years as well as playing for the churches that she attended. Music came naturally to her, even though she could read sheet music, she really didn't need it, she could play by ear especially in a "boogie woogie rhythm".

After her husband's death, she moved to Corby Place Assisted Living in St. Joseph where she became the "welcome lady" for new residents. She played the piano for them, and attended classes and parties.

In the winter, she made caps and scarf's for the homeless.

She loved family life and spending time with her sister and niece, Jami, shopping and eating.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Brooks, and granddaughter; Samantha Vaughn.

Mrs. Dunn is survived by son, Bruce (Brenda) Dunn; sister, Kay (Bob) Brittian; son-in-law, Steve Brooks; grandchildren, Mark (Jamie) Brooks, Jeff (Megan) Brooks, Wade (Erin) Sumter and Andrew Tritten; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed.

Graveside service and interment; 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Bolckow Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Mosaic Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.