EASTON, Mo. - Patrick "Pat" David Marks Dunlap, 55, Easton, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
He was born April 6, 1966, in North Kansas City, Missouri to William Clouser Dunlap, Sr. and Averil Janette (Tyer) Dunlap.
He married the love of his life, Rose Marie White, on Nov. 22, 1997. She survives of the home.
Pat loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church. He was a devoted and loving family man, who enjoyed working on the farm and spending time with his family. He was a friend to everyone.
He also was a dedicated public servant, having worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections for 27 years and serving in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Rose; daughter, Kelsey Dunlap; brothers, William Dunlap (Annette), and Timothy Dunlap (Connie); sister, Brenda Roller (Greg); sister- and brother-in-law, Don and Debbie Gregory; mother-in-law, Rose White; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Wednesday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial donations to Eastside Baptist Church or St. Joseph Christian School.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.