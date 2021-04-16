Dunlap, Patricia 1936-2021 Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Patricia Maxine Dunlap, 84, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 11, 2021, at an Independence, Missouri, care facility. She was born Aug. 12, 1936, in Oxford, Nodaway County, Missouri, to Otis and Effie (Myers) Hazzard. Pat graduated from Polo High School Class of 1955, and married Rondal Curtis Lee Dunlap on July 27, 1957, in St. Joseph.

Pat and Ron lived in St. Joseph, Kansas City and Independence. She worked as a seamstress for many years and enjoyed taking care of her children, spending time with family, needlework and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Billy Hazzard and Roy Hazzard; and sisters, Barbara Catron, Reba Killin, and Ruby Allen.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rondal Dunlap of Independence; children, Bruce Dunlap and wife Leta of Richmond, Missouri, daughters, Annette Dunlap, Neoma Risen and husband William, Sheryl Dunlap, and son Jeffrey Dunlap, all of Independence; sisters, Ruth Patee and Marjorie Catron, both of St. Joseph, Mary Chowning and husband Ellis of Polo, Missouri, Joan Jennings and husband Charles of Platte City, Missouri; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Carson-Speaks Chapel, Independence, is handling cremation. Dates and locations of remembrance and graveside services will be announced at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.