FAUCETT, Mo. - James E. "Gene" Dunlap, 89, of Faucett, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at a Gower, Missouri health care facility.

He was born July 16, 1930 in Agency, Missouri, son of the late Allie and Ralph Dunlap.

He graduated from Faucett High School, class of 1949.

He married Bobbie Lou King on Sept. 9, 1950.

Gene worked for the State of Missouri as a Grain Inspector, retiring after 35 years.

He later worked at Bartlett Grain, retiring from there after 10 years.

He loved to sing, and had sang for numerous weddings and funerals throughout the years.

He also enjoyed refurbishing antique furniture and especially loved making wooden children's toys.

Gene was a long time member at Faucett Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and past music director.

He was preceded in death by: wife, Bobbie Lou Dunlap, in 2019; father, Ralph Dunlap; mother, Allie Dunlap; brother, Harold Dunlap; sisters, Joyce Roberts and Allene Boydston.

Survivors include: son, Robert E. Dunlap, of Oregon, Missouri; daughter, Sandy (Ray) Prescher of Agency; son, John (Becky) Dunlap of Agency; grandchildren: Seth Dunlap, Cyrus (Callie Merritt) Dunlap, Ezra (Haleigh) Prescher, Ethan Prescher, Micah (Amber) Dunlap, Mariah (Josh) Stout; great-grandchildren: Rhys Prescher, Lexi, Finley, Indiana, and Draper Dunlap; sister-in-law, Norine Dunlap of St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Faucett Baptist Church, Pastor Randy Wade officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Faucett Baptist Church Building.

The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Faucett Baptist Church.

online condolence and obituary: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.