ELWOOD, Kan. - Georgia Lucille Dunlap, 66, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home. She was born April 3, 1955, in St. Joseph, daughter of Elsie and Kenneth Hawkins. She attended DeKalb High School. Georgia loved kids, and they loved her. She also enjoyed scrap booking, garage sales, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and penguins, and having a glass of wine.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Patrick Hawkins.

Survivors include, companion, Paul Brooks of the home; sons, Joseph Walter (Lee Ann Hachman) Hawkins of Lawson, Missouri, and Daniel Ray Hawkins; brothers, Kenneth Hawkins, Eldon Green, Daniel Green, Sidney Hawkins, Joseph Hawkins, Frank Hawkins; sisters, Penny Hawkins, Sabra Berry; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Dunlap has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the D.A.V. or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.