ELWOOD, Kan. - Georgia Lucille Dunlap, 66, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home. She was born April 3, 1955, in St. Joseph, daughter of Elsie and Kenneth Hawkins. She attended DeKalb High School. Georgia loved kids, and they loved her. She also enjoyed scrap booking, garage sales, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and penguins, and having a glass of wine.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Patrick Hawkins.
Survivors include, companion, Paul Brooks of the home; sons, Joseph Walter (Lee Ann Hachman) Hawkins of Lawson, Missouri, and Daniel Ray Hawkins; brothers, Kenneth Hawkins, Eldon Green, Daniel Green, Sidney Hawkins, Joseph Hawkins, Frank Hawkins; sisters, Penny Hawkins, Sabra Berry; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Dunlap has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the D.A.V. or Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.