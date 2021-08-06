Flossie M. Dunlap, 101, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
On Jan. 11, 1920, she was born in St. Joseph, to James and Ora (Stewart) Heckel.
She was a cook at the State Hospital for over 35 years.
Flossie was a member of the VFW Post 5531 in Wathena, Kansas. She enjoyed bingo, going to the boat, needlepoint and cooking.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Homer Lee "Red" Dunlap; children: Alice Collins, Marvin "Sonnie" Locklin, Margaret "Maggie" Locklin, Homie Dunlap; two brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include: children: James Locklin, Sr., Frances Cooper, Kathy Yeaman, Ardella Snyder, Barbara O'Dell, Charles, David, Raymond, Ronald and Bobby Dunlap; grandson, Albert Collins, Jr. who lovingly cared for Flossie for 28 years; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; great-great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Ashland Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.