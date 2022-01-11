Bettie Lou Dunlap, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 17, 1940, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Ruth "Nadine" and George Fletcher.
She graduated from Lafayette High School and worked at VA Medical Center in the telephone and accounting departments retiring after 25 years of service. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, crochet, fishing, spending time with family, and she was a Baptist.
Bettie was preceded in death by former husband, Jerry L Hart; her parents; brother, Delbert Ray Fletcher; great-granddaughter, Haylee Bills; great-great-granddaughter, Grace.
Survivors include, sons, Randy (Nancy) Hart, and Mark Hart, both of St. Joseph; daughter, Laura (Jay) Crump of Country Club Village, Missouri; brother, Dale Fletcher; sister, Barbara (Steve) Brightman; granddaughters, Darla Hart, Brandy (Daniel) Rumley, Shandi Hart, and Sarah (Ryan) McCrery; grandsons, Brian and Travis Hart; and several great-grandchildren; her two little dogs, Sugar and Lucky.
Funeral services: 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.