Dunken, Myrna C. 1944-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Myrna Carol Dunken, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, surrounded by family.

Myrna was born on March 22, 1944, in Stewartsville, Missouri. She graduated from Central High School in 1962. She married Lawerence Ruhnke in 1963. They had two children, Marty and Kelly. Myrna enjoyed spending time with family and raising her children.

She later met Tom Dunken and the couple married in 1990. They spent time traveling and lived in Arizona for a short time.

Myrna has always said her family is her greatest accomplishment. She knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ariel and Marvin Barnett, and her sister, Sharon Barnett.

Survivors include husband Tom Dunken; daughter Kelly and her husband Darren Butterfield; son Marty Ruhnke and his wife Amy; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ashland United Methodist Church with funeral to follow. Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery Tuesday, March 30, 10 a.m.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.