Wanda M. Dunham, 97, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

She was born Dec. 7, 1922, to Herbert and Mary (Kennicutt) Castle.

She married Harry Dunham, June 12, 1941. They were married 71 years, until his death in 2011.

She was a member of Woodson Chapel Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and brother, Herbert L. Castle Jr.

Survivors include: son, Gary Dunham; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and brother, Bill Castle (Marlys).

Private Graveside Services and Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.