Duncan, Ronald T. Dearborn, Mo.

Ronald T. Duncan

DEARBORN, Mo. - Ronald Taylor Duncan, 63, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Feb. 22, 2021.

Survived by his wife, Shelly Duncan; children, Rodney Duncan, Tabitha (John) Clark, Bridget (Patrick) Duncan and Taylor (Hannah) Duncan; six grandchildren; mother, Ursula Duncan; brother, Wilson (Lisa) Duncan; sisters, Wilhelmine (Jim) Bliley, Ulrike (Ronnie) Hayes.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton, Missouri.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.

Burial: Davis Chapel Cemetery, Dearborn. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.