KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Percy Levell Duncan, 43, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the University Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
He was born June 14, 1978 in Elaine, Arkansas to Cherie Dean Green.
Percy lived his life for his family, working hard to provide for them. He coached little league football, recreational softball, and was currently coaching junior high boys basketball at Riverside Middle School in Elwood, Kansas.
Some of his favorite things were playing cards and dominoes with his family, sipping on Henney, watching his kids play sports, watching WWE and Law & Order SVU, and Kansas City Chiefs Football!
Percy is proceeded in death by his mother and sister, Alicia (Bree) Green.
He leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Dana Raji Duncan and their 10 kids. Children in order; Donovan Duncan, MaKayla Mullett (David), Alana Duncan (Nyke), Athena Johnson, TodRick Duncan, Percy Duncan, Jr., Niahla Duncan, and Jada Duncan. Siblings in order; Martha Green, Linda Babineaux (Avery), twin brother Sercy Duncan (Kim), Marquette Jones (Daimy). He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the student athletes he coached over the years.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Wathena Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who sent food, love and support over the past week and helped out, or wanted to. The amount of love shown has been humbling and absolutely appreciated.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
