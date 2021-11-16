Duncan, Geneva L. 1950-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Geneva Louise Duncan, 71, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, after a brief illness due to heart issues.
Geneva was born on Sept. 15, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Ernest and Dorothy Walker. She graduated from Fillmore High School in 1968 and from St. Joseph Beauty University in 1970. At the time of her death she was employed as an Activities Director at Laverna Senior Living in Savannah.
On August 15, 1976, she married Wilbur Duncan of Savannah. He survives of the home.
Geneva's greatest joys in life were her family, especially her grandchildren, friends, spending time at Lake of the Ozarks, fishing, cooking and working on photo albums. She was one of the kindest people and always had a smile on her face. She was truly beautiful inside and out.
Geneva was proceeded in death by her parents, Ernest and Dorothy Walker, her sister, Donna Campbell and her stepson, Terry Duncan.
Survivors include: her husband, Wilbur; daughter, Lori (Chris) Burns, Maryville, Missouri; stepson, Randy (Paula) Duncan, Leesburg, Virginia; sister, Connie (Roger) Wardlow, Rea, Missouri; brother, Mike (Lois) Walker, Bolckow, Missouri; grandchildren, Dustin Duncan (Holly Taylor), Drew and Carsen Burns, Natalie and Abbie Duncan; great-grandson, Jaxon Duncan; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Burial to follow at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
