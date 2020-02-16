Donna Sue Duncan, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

She was born Jan. 6, 1949, in St. Joseph.

Donna married Dwight Edward Duncan July 15,1967; he preceded her in death Aug. 2, 2008.

She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends, gardening, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by: her father, Otis Routh; mother and step-father, Ruth and Leland Weis; brother, Charles Routh; sister, Lela Thompson.

Survivors include: daughter, Christie Dawson (Brandon); Dwight Duncan II (Sarah); grandchildren: Dwight Duncan, III (Abrea), Taylor Duncan, Syrus Dawson, Lily Dawson; great-grandson, Dwight Duncan, IV; sisters, Traci McDonell (Bill), Janet Henry; numerous cousin, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life: 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Vintage Gardens Clubhouse, 3302 N. Woodbine, St. Joseph, MO.

