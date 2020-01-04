Duncan, Betty Jean 1934-2020

Betty Jean "BJ" Duncan, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at a Gower, Missouri, health care facility.

She was born Feb. 28, 1934, in St. Joseph, daughter of Lillian and Chester McClellan.

She attended Benton High School.

She married Ralph Burks, and to that union they had four children.

She later married Leon Duncan, who preceded her in death in 1995.

Betty worked in food service for most of her life, having worked at Kings Food Host, owned and operated Jenny Lynn's Cafe, then later worked at Circle W, Henry's and Weidmeier's.

She was very dedicated to her parents, oldest of eight siblings.

Some of her hobbies included: traveling, gardening, canning, fishing, cooking, home decorating, specifically wallpapering and redoing upholstery, and was an avid bowler for many years.

Betty was preceded in death by: father, Chester McClellan; mother, Lillian Pearl McClellan; first husband, Ralph Eugene Burks; husband, Leon Duncan; brother, Edward McClellan; and two infant brothers, James and Calvin McClellan.

Survivors include: children: Ronnie (Connie) Burks, of St. Joseph, Susan (Ben) Leauma, of St. Joseph, Brenda (John) Dodge, of Stewartsville, Missouri, and Douglas (Brenda) Burks, of St. Joseph; brothers, Robert (Ruth) McClellan and Roger McClellan; sisters: Dorothy Auxier, Loretta Auxier, Shirley (George) Holland and Sharon (Mike) Loman; grandchildren: Kimberley, Samantha, Rachael, Ryan, Sabreena, Ryleigh, Eli and Aaron; six great-grandchildren; and her beloved dachshund, Scooter.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.

