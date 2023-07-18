Dunbar, John 1947-2023 Gaithersburg, Md.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Our beloved Papa, John "Lyle" Dunbar, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. A celebration of life will take place in Minnesota in the fall, details forthcoming.

Lyle was born in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Dec. 10, 1947. to Parker and Thelma (Roberts) Dunbar. He and his sister, Karen (Dunbar) Bast, grew up in the small community of Oxbow, Saskatchewan, and spent their summers in a cabin built by his father in nearby Carlyle Lake. His love of hockey and athletic talents brought him to Bemidji State University, where he played hockey and met the love of his life Judi (Kruse) Dunbar. His Bemidji State Beavers went on to win two national championships in 1971 and 1973 and he remained friends with his teammates his entire life.

