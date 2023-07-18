Dunbar, John 1947-2023 Gaithersburg, Md.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Our beloved Papa, John "Lyle" Dunbar, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. A celebration of life will take place in Minnesota in the fall, details forthcoming.
Lyle was born in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Dec. 10, 1947. to Parker and Thelma (Roberts) Dunbar. He and his sister, Karen (Dunbar) Bast, grew up in the small community of Oxbow, Saskatchewan, and spent their summers in a cabin built by his father in nearby Carlyle Lake. His love of hockey and athletic talents brought him to Bemidji State University, where he played hockey and met the love of his life Judi (Kruse) Dunbar. His Bemidji State Beavers went on to win two national championships in 1971 and 1973 and he remained friends with his teammates his entire life.
After marrying Judi in 1973, they moved back to Oxbow, where Lyle taught high school PE and where his son, Kelly, was born. After a short stint in Chetwynd, British Columbia, and when the winter snow piled up too high, Judi convinced Lyle to move south to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1979. Lyle was the Director at the Valley of the Sun YMCA for a decade before moving to St. Joseph to be the Director at the St Joseph YMCA. During their time in Missouri, Lyle and Judi moved to Lake Viking and Lyle enjoyed the ability to fish and spend time on the lake, as he had done in his youth.
Judi and Lyle moved to Minnesota in 2000, where Lyle was part owner of a small hockey store until he retired in 2012. His days were spent surrounded by his favorite things: hockey skates, pucks, sticks, and other hockey fans.
The birth of his grandson, Parker Dunbar (named after Lyle's father), brought Lyle and Judi to the Washington DC area, where his days were filled with learning about Star Wars from Parker, playing on swings at neighborhood parks, and reading endless books as Lyle spent time with Parker almost daily.
Lyle never stopped moving. He always played hockey, racquetball, took up golf later in life, and would dance any chance he found a willing partner. He was happiest on the ice, or with a fishing pole, or behind the wheel of a boat on a lake with his family. With a warm and kind heart, Lyle built a life full of joy by working hard, supporting his friends and family, and holding Judi's hand through it all. They were gracious hosts to friends and family in every part of North America in which they lived, and because of their generosity, they collected more friends at every stop. Lyle was known for his smile and his easy laugh, both will be missed dearly.
Lyle was a loving father, always encouraging and immensely proud of Kelly in all he did. He eagerly took on the role of Papa when Parker was born in 2010 and seemed to live a second childhood as he happily played anything that Parker chose.
He and Judi shared a rare and beautiful love, marked with ups and downs, but always a deep devotion to each other that was inspiring to witness. In the deepest manifestation of this love, Judi cared for Lyle during the final years of Alzheimer's. With patience and tenderness, she never left his side, and he knew her touch and her voice to the very end.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents, Parker and Thelma Dunbar, and his sister, Karen (Dunbar) Bast.
He is survived by his dear wife, Judi Dunbar, of Gaithersburg; his son, Kelly Dunbar and wife Andrianna and grandson Parker, of Bethesda, Maryland. Lyle is also survived by nieces and nephews and their children, whom he loved dearly, and a circle of beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
