Tammy Sue Dumm, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 25, 1961, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Shirley and George Bonner.

She attended Lafayette High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cleaning, cooking and being a great mom.

Tammy was preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Julie Bonner; and maternal grandparents, James and Goldie Dragoo.

Survivors include: husband, George Dumm, of the home; daughters: Blakely (John) Burgerman, Jessica Dumm (David Throckmorton) and Tiffany Dumm (Donnie McCrary); sons, Tyler Dumm and Corey Dumm; brothers, James "Alan" Bonner and George "Denny" Bonner; and sisters: Roxie (Rick) Harmon, Kim (Charles) Frazier and Rita (Kenneth) Engum;18 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 11 a.m.Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.