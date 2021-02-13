Dulin, Gary L. 1940-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Gary Lee Dulin, 80, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life at Mosaic Medical Center, on Wednesday, Feb.10, 2021.

Gary was born in Kansas on Oct.18, 1940. His parents were Harley and Eva Hildred (Kellogg) Dulin; they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his sister, Cheryl Whaley, and his brother, Harley Junior Dulin.

He graduated from North Nodaway High School, Hopkins, Missouri. He lived most of this life in Nodaway County, and was of the Christian faith. Gary enjoyed visiting with family and friends; and going shopping.

Gary retired from Energizer in Maryville, after over 32 years in the maintenance department.

Gary is survived by his children, Tony Dulin, Wathena, Kansas, Todd (Cindy) Dulin, Bedford, Iowa, and Tracy Dulin, St. Joseph; his sister, Teresa Dulin, Pickering, Missouri; four grandchildren, Jeston, Gage, Kanyon Dulin, and Patrick Dulin; and three great-grandchildren, Atlas, River and London Dulin.

Gary has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial visitation for Gary Dulin will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.