Duley, Michael T. 1968-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Michael Thomas Duley, 51, was born Sept. 19, 1968, in King City, Missouri, to Larry and Pam (DeFord) Duley.

He passed away Sept. 10, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, after battling a lengthy illness.

He was a 1986 graduate of Albany R-III High School.

Mike was a member of the Darlington Baptist Church, Gentry Lions Club and a former board member of the Rouse Cemetery.

Mike was an avid musician and was extremely talented, playing the lead guitar.

He had several bands over the years, and ran a country music show in Stanberry and Gentry.

Mike had a successful career with the United States Postal Service retiring in 2019 as Postmaster in Grant City, Missouri.

He will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Mable Duley, and Jim and Phyllis DeFord; as well as his aunts, DenaBelle Kelly, Colene Walker and great-aunt, Doris Parrish.

Left to cherish his memory are son, Quentin Duley and daughter, Maci Duley, of Stanberry.

Other survivors include: his parents, Larry and Pam Duley, Stanberry; sister, Kim Bremer (Joe), Stanberry; brother, James Duley (Michelle), Darlington, Missouri; nephew, Cole Bremer (Brooke), Stanberry; niece, Riley Gabbert (Will) Sedalia, Missouri; Kaden Bremer; Stanberry; great-nephew, Cooper Fisher, Stanberry; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri, with burial in the Darlington Rouse Cemetery of Darlington.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Donations may be made in Mike's memory to Darlington Baptist Church or Gentry Lions Club in care of: the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.