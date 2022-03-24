Duley, June 1930-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - June Duley, 91, Savannah, Missouri, formerly of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born on June 26, 1930, in Gentry County, Missouri, the daughter of Bud and Ruby Neal.
On Nov. 27, 1948, she married Clyde "Abe" Duley. He preceded her in death.
June was a graduate of Stanberry, Missouri, High School in 1948 where she also played clarinet in the band. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and needlepoint and she was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs football team. She also enjoyed flying with Abe in their Piper Cub but she was always glad to be back on the ground!
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doris Sowards and a brother-in-law, Roy Duley, Jr.
June is survived by her daughter, Susan Duley Merritt, Savannah; sisters-in-law, Margie Duley, Lawson, Missouri, and Bonnie (Herman) Harville, Robertsdale, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or Mosaic Life Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
