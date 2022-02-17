Duley, Bessie 1919-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Bessie Duley, 102, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at a Stanberry nursing home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Stanberry United Methodist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Stanberry United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
