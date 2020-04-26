CAMERON, Mo. - Linda Sue Duke, 73, of Cameron, passed away April 21, 2020.

Linda was born April 28, 1946, to Clyde and Mary Louise (Chubb) Mitchell, in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Linda was a hairdresser and operated A Cut Above beauty salon in Meeker, Colorado, prior to her retirement.

She is preceded in death by: her father, Clyde Mitchell; husband, Charles Duke; and stepson, Mark Duke.

Survivors include: mother, Mary Mitchell, Cameron; stepson, Mitch (Michelle) Duke, Clinton, Missouri; brother, Bill Mitchell, Princeton, Kansas; three sisters: Barbara (Larry) Bise, Eldorado, Kansas, Clydean (Steve) Erickson, Cameron, Anita Mitchell, Cameron; many nieces and nephews.

