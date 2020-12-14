Clematis "Clem" Duke, 105, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Duke was born in St. Joseph, on July 6, 1915, the daughter of Otto and Maude (Nedrow) Degen.

She attended school at Lafayette High School in St. Joseph.

She married Logan A. Duke in 1936, in White Plains, New York.

They were devoted to each other for 69 years until his passing, in 2006.

Clematis was a homemaker and life companion to Logan. They lived in too many places over the years to enumerate but finally ended up in Iowa, which she made home since 1957.

Clematis was a member and Past President of the Compass Club of Greater Des Moines, Iowa, Pearl Chapter of Eastern Star (527) in St. Joseph/Savannah, Missouri and honorary member of the Moila Shrine Club.

She enjoyed playing Bridge and golf. She was always the gracious hostess.

Clematis was a lifelong Presbyterian, a longtime member of Windsor Heights Presbyterian Church and recently a member of The Church of the Way.

Clematis was preceded in death by: her husband, Logan; parents; two sisters, Geraldine Bumbacher and Madeline Lindsay; and a nephew, Don Bumbacher.

She is survived by two nephews, Larry G. Duke and David L. Duke, and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines, with a private family burial to follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph.

The family requests that masks be worn for the visitation and burial service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to be directed to Windsor Presbyterian Church, Church of the Way or Wesley Life Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.