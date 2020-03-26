DuFrain, George E. "Ed" 1940-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - George Edward "Ed" DuFrain, age 79, of Maryville, died March 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born of goodly parents, Paul (Sooner) and Katherine DuFrain, on Nov. 2, 1940, in Newton, Illinois.

He graduated from Newton High School in 1958.

He served in the United States Navy, from 1958 to 1961, in the Pacific and South China Sea, off the coast of Vietnam, on the USS Wilkerson.

After his discharge, he married Nancy Jennings, of Olney, Illinois, on Jan. 19, 1962.

He graduated from Lincoln Land Community College, in Springfield, Illinois, then attended post graduate school at Northwestern University School of Medicine, in Chicago, Illinois, Cardiology training at Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska, Bird Technological Institute of Environmental Systems, San Diego, California, and Business Administration, Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri.

Edward was the technical director of Pulmonary Technology, which included the Respiratory Training Program, at St. Mary's Hospital, Quincy, Illinois, director of Allied Health Services, University Hospital, Bloomington, Indiana, and then department head for Cardiology and Respiratory services, at St. Francis (Mosaic) hospital, Maryville.

In 1988, he became the administrator for Family Medicine and Surgery Associates, also of Maryville.

After his retirement from the medical field, he opened up E&J piano shop. He engaged in his passion for church service, tuning pianos, genealogy work, Boy Scouts/church youth programs and working his large garden. He enjoyed visiting with people and sharing his garden produce with others.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, past president of the Piano Tuners Guild 6th District, as well as various professional associations related to his vocation in medicine.

He is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Nancy; son, Joe DuFrain; daughter-in-law, Alexandra (Alex); daughter, Marina Kennedy; son-in-law, Brian Kennedy; and his grandchildren: Emily, Joseph, Ryder, Walker, Quincy, Cole, Merrin and Avelinn.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; in-laws, Ida and Joseph Jennings; and sister, Carmen Stone.

Edward had a great love of the Scriptures. He was an avid reader of Bible and Book of Mormon. His favorite passage is located in the Book of Mormon, Moroni 10:34.

Due to the current conditions related to the virus outbreak, the viewing will be on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, however only 10 people will be permitted in at a time.

The funeral will be the following day, but it will be a private family funeral, again due to church and city ordinances related to the current virus situation.

After cremation, his ashes will be interred at a later date, in Newton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Maryville R-II Education Foundation, 1501 South Munn, Maryville, MO 64468, to help support the art and music program at the high school. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.