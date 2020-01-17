Duckworth, Donna J. 1947-2020

Donna Jean (Akey) Duckworth, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 15, 2020.

She was born Jan. 7, 1947, to Orville Eugene and Margaret Bridgette (Swords) Akey, in Cameron, Missouri.

Donna married Richard L. Duckworth, Sept. 12, 1977.

She was a labor and delivery nurse for over 40 years, with Mosaic Life Care.

Donna was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed growing roses, gardening and the family farm.

Donna was an avid KU Basketball fan and for 52 years had season tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and sister, Katherine Frazier.

Survivors include: Richard, of the home; stepdaughters, Shannon (Kevin) Lysaught and Jamie (Ray) Roberts; brother, Jim (Barb) Akey; grandchildren: Brooke and Grant Lysaught, and Paige and Marissa Roberts; beloved English setter, Abby; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Interment: Hampton Cemetery, Platte City, Missouri.

Parish Rosary: 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friend 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.