John Duane Drysdale, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Sunday Jan., 31, 2021. He was born Oct. 7, 1937 in Neosho, Missouri, to John and Dorothy (Griffith) Drysdale.

He graduated from Benton High School in 1956 where he played baseball and basketball. He was one of the best pitchers in the area and after graduation he played on the New York Yankees minor league team in Quincy, Illinois. After his baseball career ended, he served in the U.S Army National Guard from 1958 to 1964.

He married Patty Keeven, of Faucett, Missouri, on Feb. 28, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. They were blessed to have celebrated their 50th anniversary with family last year.

He was a retired Teamster and 4th Degree lifetime member of Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed all sports and especially loved coaching his children's softball, baseball and basketball teams. He spent many evenings with them practicing pitching, hitting and shooting. He was also an avid high school basketball referee and was chosen to officiate multiple State Championship games.

He loved his children and grandchildren, his dogs, Reno, Sparky and Butch, and visiting with friends and neighbors.

Survivors include wife Patricia; daughter, Debbie Gregg (Heath) of Kansas City, Missouri; son, Derek Drysdale (Susie) of Leawood, Kansas; grandchildren, Hannah Gregg, Hayden Gregg, Beatrice Drysdale, Davis Drysdale, and Drew Drysdale.

The family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.