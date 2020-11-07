Dryer, Iona E. 1925-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Iona E. (Osburn) Dryer, 94, of Savannah, Missouri, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at a hospital in St. Joseph.

Iona was born on Nov. 16, 1925, in Chapman, Kansas, to Earnest and Martha (Rash) Osburn.

Iona was of the Christian faith. When she was younger, she helped on the family farm, was a homemaker, caregiver and very active up until just a few years ago. She loved cooking, reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

She married Pat Dryer on Sept. 15, 1946, in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2016. Iona was also preceded by her parents and two sisters, Janyce Pearl and Dona Lee Webber.

Survivors include her children, David Dryer (Mary), Larry Dryer and Patty Vincent (Mark); grandchildren, Josh and Krystal Leggans, Travis and Keagon Vincent; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: family will receive friends Monday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday

Memorials: In lieu of flowers family requests memorials be made in Iona's name to Laverna Village Nursing Home, Savannah.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.