WINSTON, Mo. - Drury Joseph (D.J.) Bonderer, 81, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020.

D.J. was born in Utica, Missouri, on March 2, 1939, to Drury and Anna "Bess" (Stimmler) Bonderer.

He was a life-long farmer in the Northwest Missouri area.

D.J. is preceded by his parents; two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by: five children; wife; and three step-children.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m.,, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m., Sunday evening, Oct. 4, with visitation following from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Memorial Fund: Cameron Missouri Veteran's Home.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangement by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.