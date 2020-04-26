Richard "Rick" Drozd, 76, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 15, 1944, to Jerry and Anna (Wallace) Drozd, in St. Joseph.

He was a proud graduate of Central High School, Class of 1962.

Rick married Pamela Helen Hopkins Sept. 23, 1966, and enjoyed a long, happy marriage.

In 1985, he founded Dragon's Lair Computer Shop, which he later renamed Computer Resource Center, in 1988. He owned and operated the computer shop until his retirement in 2006.

From 1966 to 1985, he was employed with Justrite Dairy, Butternut Bread and Frito Lay.

Rick had many hobbies, including model trains, planes and boats.

He enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife, Pam.

He enjoyed stargazing in his observatory.

Many knew him through his website, www.stjosephmemorylane.com, which will be taken over by the St. Joseph Museum and his Facebook page, St. Joseph MO- Past, Present and Future Topics, which he maintained to research St. Joseph history.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; stepmother, Virginia Drozd; and grandparents, Emil and Louisa Drozd.

Survivors include: Pamela, of the home; son, Steve Drozd (Davenna) of St. Joseph; daughter, Debbie Wolynski (Glenn) of Denver, Colorado; and granddaughter, Kayla Woodbury (Trent), of Stockholm, Sweden.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Cremation services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.