QUANAH, Texas - Terry Bane Drewes, 66, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, at his home in Quanah.

Terry was born in St. Joseph, on Aug. 13, 1954, one of two children of Bane M. and Lois (Thomas) Drewes.

Terry graduated Nodaway-Holt High School in Graham, Missouri, class of 1972.

He farmed after high school while working to get his pilot license. He opened an aerial application business, Drewes Agriculture Services, and ran a successful crop dusting business for many years. He was a very talented pilot, many say the best they've ever known. He could put an airplane anywhere, including many places where most would dare not try.

He was an innovator, who once was part of an operation where he outfitted a plane to plant seeds from the air, after there had been so much rain that no one could get in the fields.

He earned a reputation for his talents, daringness, and his love for a good time.

In retirement, he moved to Texas to spend time with friends, where he continued to enjoy flying and riding his motorcycle.

Preceding him in death were his parents and grandparents.

Survivors include: one daughter, Cherah Renai (James) Curtis of Bolivar, Missouri; one sister, Ann Kunkel of Nixa, Missouri; and one aunt, Fair Schoonover of Mound City, Missouri. Other survivors include: three grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; and many great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at later date under the direction of Chamberlain Funeral Home & Monuments, Mound City, Missouri.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.