Dreher, Dale 1928-2021

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Dale Dreher, 92, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Jan. 17, 2021, at local hospital in St. Joseph. He was born in Maryville, Missouri, on March 25, 1928, to Solomon and Ethel Dale (McCombs) Dreher. He married Bonnie Lou Noland on Dec. 4, 1951, in Savannah, and she preceded him on May 3, 2020.

Dale was employed at Armours Packing House for 31 years. He farmed and showed horses when he was not working. He enjoyed his grandkids and great-grandkids, dancing at the Eagles, motorcycles, and playing cards.

Dale is survived by his children, Bobby (Shirley) Dreher and Gary Dreher, both of Savannah; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Bonnie "Susie" Hannah; grandson, Creston Dreher; siblings, Mary, Marie, Earl, Dorothy, and Vada.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Burial will be in Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah. An open visitation with no family member present will be Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

The family would like to send a special thank you to DaVita Dialysis and Dale's home healthcare workers. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.