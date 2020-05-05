Dreher, Bonnie L. 1931-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Bonnie Lou Dreher, 88, of Savannah, passed away May 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Agency, Missouri, on Dec. 28, 1931, to George and Julia (Sinkhorn) Noland.

She married Elvin Dale Dreher, in Savannah, on Dec. 4, 1951; he survives of the home.

She graduated from Agency High School and worked at Quaker Oats for many years.

She enjoyed showing horses in Northwest Missouri, camping, crocheting and spending winters in Texas. She loved her family with all her heart and will be greatly missed.

Bonnie is survived by: her husband, Dale Dreher; children, Bobby (Shirley) Dreher and Gary Dreher, both of Savannah; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Bonnie "Susie" Hannah; grandson, Creston Dreher; siblings: Jack, Sally, Sam, Jose, Tom and Margaret.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Burial will be in Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah.

An open visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.