WATHENA, Kan. - Melanie (Euler) Drake, 72, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Melanie was born on July 7, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Everett Sr. and Gladys (Weigant) Euler. She was a lifelong resident of Wathena. Melanie started her teaching career at Wathena High School, then taught for Bode Middle School for over 25 years. After retiring she taught part time for Riverside schools in Elwood.
Melanie married Jim Drake on Aug. 24, 1968, in Wathena. He survives of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack and Everett Jr. Euler; sister, Maxine Sklenar; a niece, Kim Euler; and a nephew, Brian Reipen.
Additional survivors include her children; Brad Drake (Sheena), grandchildren, Ashton and Lauren Drake; Tanya Foster (Michael), grandchildren, Riley, Rhett and Reese Foster; Lara Miller (Jeremy), Isaac, Spencer and Austin Miller; Micah Drake (Dana); great-grandchildren, Josiah and Malachi; sister, Molly Horner (Bill); brother, J.D. Euler (Peg); numerous nieces, nephews and all others she considered her family.
Funeral: Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Wathena. Family will receive friends Thursday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena. Friends may call after noon Thursday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gideon Ministry to further her passion for spreading God's word.
Interment at Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
