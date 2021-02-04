Dragoo, Timothy D. 1956-2021

CLEVELAND, Ga. - Timothy Dean Dragoo, age 64, of Cleveland, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Mr. Dragoo was born on March 7, 1956, in St. Joseph, to the late Charles and Shirley Morris Dragoo.

He was an operations manager for Peachtree Doors, where he worked for many years, and then he finished his career with Lindsey Windows. Timothy was a member of West Hall Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Dragoo.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Tina Dragoo, Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Susan Dragoo, Lawrenceville; son, Tyler Dragoo, Cleveland; grandchildren, Addison Vance and Alex Dragoo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike "Spanky" and Lori Dragoo, and Steve "Buck" and Kim Dragoo, all of St. Joseph; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Private services will be held.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to social distancing guidelines and also wear a mask.

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.