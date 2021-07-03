Dozier, Sharon 1935-2021 Oregon, Mo.

Sharon Dozier
1935 - 2021
OREGON, Mo. - Sharon Arlene (Pedersen) Dozier, 85, passed away July 1, 2021, at an Oregon healthcare facility. She was born in St. Joseph on July 2, 1935, one of six children of James and Elsie Pedersen. Sharon grew up and attended school in St. Joseph. On July 18, 1953, she married Douglas Franklin Dozier in St. Joseph. They became parents of five children.
Sharon worked in patient care in area hospitals and nursing homes. Following Douglas's death in 1993, she then worked for the former Schuylkill Metals in Forest City.
Sharon was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jack, Ronnie and LaMont Pedersen; and grandson, Nicholas Dozier.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Larry (Kerdonna) Dozier of Oregon, Dennis (Cindy) Dozier, Medina, Tennessee, Rick Dozier, Oregon, Missouri, Randy (Angie) Dozier, St. Joseph, and Sandy (Scott) Smith, Highland, Kansas; brother, Mike Pedersen, Fort Worth, Texas; and sister, Laura Mae Wattenbarger, Miami, Okahoma; 11 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services 10 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Misosuri.
The family will greet friends Sunday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Benton Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri.
Memorials may be directed to the Holt County Autumn Festival, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Benton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
