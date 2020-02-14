Downing, Thomas F. 1931-2020

DEKALB, Mo. - Thomas Frakes Downing, 88, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in DeKalb at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Tom was born July 29, 1931, in Dekalb, son of Addie and John Downing.

He graduated from DeKalb High School.

He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

He served in the Marines from 1952 to 1954 and is a veteran of the Korean War, in which he held very close to his heart.

After the service, he went to work at Seitz where he retired, after over 40 years of service.

Tom enjoyed working in his garden and giving vegetables to everyone.

He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and frog hunting with his brother-in-law and best bud, Jimmy Matthews.

He also enjoyed the Saturday night card games with his partners, Jimmy and Lula Belle, against James and Rose Matthews and Bonnie.

Tom passed his love of the outdoors to his son and grandsons and his sons-in-law.

Early in is adult life he enjoyed fast pitch softball, where he passed that love onto his children and coached several of their teams.

He also enjoyed wood working and making things for the yard.

Tom was one of the founding members of the DeKalb Fire Protection District where he retired as captain, after 22 years of service.

He also served on the Buchanan County R4 School Board.

He served as mayor of DeKalb for several years.

Tom is survived by: his loving wife, Bonnie, of 67 years; his children: daughters: Teresa (Charlie) Scott, Lisa (Allen) Anders, Lori (Brian) Stickler, son, Tommy Joe (Renee) Downing; grandchildren: Cameron (Emily) Stickler, Emily (Josh) Pittman, Addie (Cody) Stoll, Chase Scott, Josh (Jessica) Downing and JD Downing; great- grandchildren: Colin Stickler, Miles Jacobs, Logan Pittman, Emily Daniels, Remmington Downing, Charlie Stoll, and Kenny Daniels; and his sister, Lula Belle Matthews; many loving nieces and nephews and more friends than we know.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Lola and Mary Jo Downing, and Helen Bush; brothers: Bill, JT, Mack "George" Downing.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Albert Shirley officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb.

Memorials are requested to: the Immanuel Baptist Church.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.