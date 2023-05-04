Downing, Sarah W. 1988-2023 Atchison, Kan. May 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Downing, Sarah W. 1988-2023 Atchison, Kan. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATCHISON, Kan. - Sarah Whitney Downing 34, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Atchison. She was born May 30, 1988, in Atchison.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the 1st Christian Church-Atchison. Funeral services and public live stream noon Friday at the 1st Christian Church, Atchison.Interment; Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchsion.Full obituary, online condolence, public livestream log in at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Downing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 4, 2023 Late Notices, May 3, 2023 Late Notices, May 2, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMaryville business set for appearance with Gordon RamsayCajun food truck expanding to full restaurantOwners nearing the finish line on new entertainment centerNew antique mall looking to fill Downtown buildingMaryville woman dies in wrong-way crashMan dies, three others injured in Holt County crashEdgar pleads guilty to misdemeanor DWISpring Fling offers shopping under the skyKillin named CEO at St. Joseph YMCANew leaders announced at two elementary schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.