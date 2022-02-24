Downing, Jolene 1957-2022 Burlington Junction, Mo.

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. - Jolene Downing, age 64, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Laura Street Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers it was Jolene's wish that memorials be given to Laura Street Baptist Church Children and Youth Programs.
Arrangements: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri. andrewshannfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
