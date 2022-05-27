DEKALB, Mo. - Bonnie Mae (Boyer) Downing, 87, of DeKalb, Missouri, went to be one of God's special angels on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 23, 1934, in Halls, Missouri, daughter of the late Myrtle (Matthews) and Archie Boyer. She graduated from DeKalb High School and was a homemaker.
Oh her many talents, she was known for her cooking, and if you were lucky enough to eat her pies you never forgot that first taste! From her chicken and homemade noodles, to her wonderful family meals. When it was family reunion day, we would have to help her and dad unload the car because not only the trunk was full but also the back seat. Between her and aunt Lula Belle they had enough for the whole town. Her sewing for her daughters clothes, dresses for weddings, to her later joy of quilting. She was a very, very strong member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She held many roles at the church, but most importantly the very dear friends she carried close to her heart. Bonnie married the love of her life and best friend, Tom Downing, on April 3, 1952, they shared 68 years of marriage together. To this union they brought four children.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom, in February 2020; daughter, Teresa Scott, November 2020; brother, Alva Lee Boyer; sisters, Margaret Ashlock, and Roberta "Sis" Horseman; sister and brother-in-law who were like siblings, Lula Belle and Jimmy Matthews.
Survivors include, daughters, Lisa (Allen) Anders, DeKalb, and Lori (Brian) Stickler, Oregon, Missouri; son, Thomas (Renee) Downing, St. Joseph; son-in-law, Charlie Scott, DeKalb; the most important part of her life, her grandchildren, Cameron (Emily) Stickler, Emily (Josh) Pittman, Addie (Cody) Stoll, Chase Scott, Josh (Jessica) Downing and J.D. Downing; then the ones that did absolutely nothing wrong her great- grandchildren, Colin, Miles, Logan, Emily, Remmington, Charlie, Kenny and Wyatt; brothers, Bob (Fannie) Boyer, and Pat (Rita) Boyer; sisters, Mildred Chenoweth, Pam Ranney, and Lona Arnold; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Boyer and Rosie Downing; as well as many loving nieces and nephews, and numerous friends and family.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Bob Day officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery DeKalb.
Memorials are requested to the Immanuel Baptist Church.
Online condolence, obituary and live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.