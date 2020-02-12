Downey, Elizabeth A. 1958-2020

Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Downey, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, after a nine-month battle with cancer.

She was born Jan. 8, 1958, in Plattsburg, Missouri.

Beth was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis (Edwards) Downey.

Survivors include: her life partner, Mary Robinett; siblings: Bonnie Spradlin (Bill), Vernon Downey, Scott Downey (Denise) and Jerry Downey (Angie); close friend, Lisa Hancock; beloved animals: Murphy, Buddy and Dixie; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Beth and her partner, Mary Robinett, and a few close friends opened Zercher Photo in 1989, and she was an owner/operator of the establishment until it's closing in 2007.

In 2006, Beth and friend, Lisa Hancock, began an open mic acoustic coffee house in the gallery of Zercher. The next year she and her business partner, Lisa, opened Cafe Acoustic. There she made friendships that would last a lifetime. Music was an integral part of who she was. She not only wrote her own music, played guitar and sang, she also engineered the recordings of her band "House Blend", as well as the live recordings of performances at Cafe Acoustic, resulting in three live CD's, a first in St. Joseph. There are also many beautiful recordings of Beth and Mary harmonizing as only they can do.

Beth was also an excellent photographer and artist. Her subjects typically involved the beauty and wonder of nature. She could spot an eagle from a mile away, all the time saying, "You just have to look up." Her love for animals and nature were put to good use during her tenure working for the Remington Nature Center, during the last stage of her life.

Beth was also a very spiritual individual who had many stories of personal experiences confirming the existence of life beyond this plane. She never doubted that she would once again see all of her loved ones who had gone before. She loved her family, and friends beyond measure and was comforted greatly by their presence during her last days.

From the first day of her diagnosis she was the one comforting others and telling us all "I can do this." And she did it with humor and grace.

She was extremely good at home projects, with her favorite word being "D.O.N.E."

She did so much for others during her short time with us and left us with cherished memories of her kindness.

Her work here is now done, and we are saddened by this great loss, but take joy in knowing she is out of pain and we are better people for having known her.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Unplugged, located at 2605 Frederick Blvd., St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: Friends of the Animal Shelter or Friends of the Parks.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.