Dowdy, Tom 1941-2021 Tuscon, Ariz.

TUSCON, Ariz. - Tom Dowdy died on Dec. 29, 2021, passing from this life into the welcoming arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by his wife Donna and both of their children, Johanna and Mitchell.
Tom was born on April 2, 1941, to Floyd and Xerma Dowdy who preceded him in death along with an older brother, Noel.
Tom is survived by his wife Donna of 61 years; a daughter Johanna (Mark) Lee of Columbia, Missouri, and a son Mitchell (Betty) Dowdy of Damascus, Maryland, as well as four grandchildren; Cameron (Kristin) Lee and Michael (Mackenzie) Lee and Gabriella and Alicia Dowdy and a great-granddaughter, Cora Mae Lee. Additionally, he is survived by sisters, Wilma Clark and Sandra Hale both of St. Joseph, and brother John (Judy) Dowdy of St. Charles, Missouri; beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was a 1959 graduate of Lafayette High School. He eventually attained a BA in Business Administration from Upper Iowa University. Tom spent the vast majority of his career with the Quaker Oats Company, ultimately retiring in 1997 as Director of Quality Assurance for the International Beverage Division.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 5, at noon central time. The link to the service, which will be live-streamed, can be found at www.efcgreenvalley.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.