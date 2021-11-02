Dowd, William L. 1956-2021 Marianna, Ark.

MARIANNA, Ark. - William Lyle Dowd, age 65, was born April 23, 1956, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to James Ralph and Betty Berniece (Todd) Dowd. He went to be with his Heavenly Father on Oct. 11, 2021, following a short illness.
William and Janice Lillian (Wright) Dowd were united in marriage on June 22, 1974, in Iowa and soon their family grew to include daughter, Angela, and son, Bradley. William was an Assemblies of God minister for more than 30 years and was currently serving as the pastor of First Assembly of God in Marianna, Arkansas. He loved the Lord and served with his entire heart and previously pastored churches in Missouri and Indiana. He never hesitated to share God's love with anyone he met. William was the current Chairman of the Lee County (Arkansas) Republican Committee and was a great Patriot. Prior to becoming a minister, William was a police officer in Iowa, serving both the Eddyville and Jesup police departments.
William enjoyed hunting and fishing but loved spending time with his family most of all. He was a jack-of-all-trades and an experienced handyman, doing construction work and repairs for himself and many of the churches and congregations where he pastored.
He is preceded in death by both parents, Jim and Betty Dowd; two brothers, Roger and Jim; one sister-in-law, Debra (Jim) Dowd; and one nephew, Andrew Randolph.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Jan; his children, Angela Dowd, Blue Eye, Missouri, and Bradley (Samantha) Dowd, Jamesport, Missouri; sister, Arlene Dowd, Oskaloosa, Iowa; sister-in-law, Carolyn Dowd, Euless, Texas; seven grandchildren, RJ, Jaylen, Ashton, Dakota, Jonathan, Landon, and Justin; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri, with burial following at Amity Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be live streamed on Turner Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the William Dowd Funeral Fund, Home Exchange Bank, PO Box 200, Jamesport, MO 64648.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
