Dowd, Janice L. 1957-2021 Marianna, Ark.

MARIANNA, Ark. - Janice Lillian (Wright) Dowd, age 64, was born Jan. 28, 1957, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to James Edward and Josephine May (Petary) Wright. She went to be with her Heavenly Father on Oct. 31, 2021.
Janice, fondly known as "Jan" by her family and friends, married William L. Dowd on June 22, 1974, in Iowa. They soon welcomed daughter, Angela, and son, Bradley, to their family as they began a life of ministry and service to others. Jan was a homemaker, a mother, a teacher, and a friend to everyone. She taught alongside her husband in various churches and especially loved putting together vacation bible schools in the summers wherever they were pastoring at the time.
Jan loved her grandchildren and delighted in taking pictures of them to share with anyone who asked. She loved decorating her home, both inside and out, and always welcomed visitors. Her home was a beautiful and welcome sanctuary to everyone who stopped by. And, if you were a visitor to her home, she would offer a meal, or a snack and a cup of coffee, and tell you good-bye with one of her favorite phrases… "take God with you."
She is preceded in death by her husband, William, who passed away earlier this month; both parents, James and Josephine Wright; step-father, Curtis Greeley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Betty Dowd; two brothers-in-law, Roger and Jim Dowd; one sister-in-law, Deb (Jim) Dowd; and one niece, Frankie Sharp.
Survivors include her children, Angela Dowd, Blue Eye, Missouri, and Bradley (Samantha) Dowd, Jamesport, Missouri; brothers, Gerry (Kim) Wright, Hertford, North Carolina, and Larry Wright, Ottumwa, Iowa; sisters, Francis (Franklin) Sharp, St. Joseph, Pamela (Scott) Schaefer, Columbus, Nebraska, Linda (Ben) DeShaw, Knoxville, Iowa, and Lora Geweke, Ivanhoe, Texas; sisters-in-law, Arlene Dowd, Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Carolyn Dowd, Euless, Texas; seven grandchildren, RJ, Jaylen, Ashton, Dakota, Jonathan, Landon, and Justin; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri, with burial following at Amity Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be live streamed on the Turner Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the William and Janice Dowd Funeral Fund, Home Exchange Bank, PO Box 200, Jamesport, MO 64648.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.