James Dovel

DEARBORN, Mo. - James Dovel, 70, of Dearborn, passed away, March 27, 2020.

He is survived by: his children, James Dovel and Tina Dovel; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Vicky) Dovel and Joe (Tracy) Dovel; sisters, Sue (John) Kempt and Patty Niland; several nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

Services will be held a later date.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.