Douglas, Larry L. 1929-2020

LENEXA, Kan. - Larry Douglas, 90, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, in Lenexa.

He was born in Columbus, Kansas, on Aug. 15, 1929, to Arthur L. and Chlora Faye (Lock) Douglas and grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas.

He received his architecture degree from Kansas University, where he met Beverly Brent, his wife of 69 years.

Larry was a partner at Herschman and Douglas Engineers/Architects and owner of Larry Douglas & Associates.

He designed numerous commercial and residential buildings, including projects at NW Missouri State, Tarkio College, and Missouri Western State University.

After moving to Lenexa in 1982, he continued working and maintained an active architecture license until his early eighties.

In 1968, Larry met the second love of his life, sailing! Over the years, he owned many boats, sailing on the East and West coasts with his wife and six children as crew.

Larry's "Little Big Horn" cow design was included in the 2000 NYC Cow Parade.

He made art, composed digital music, played piano and taught himself instrument repair, donating nearly 100 instruments to local schools.

Larry was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Deborah Douglas Gutierrez (2007); and sons-in-law, Robert (Bob) Gutierrez (2011) and Delbert Wood (2009).

Family and friends remember him fondly for his generous heart and hil-Larry-ous sense of humor.

He is survived by: his wife, Beverly; and five children: Lawrence Jr. (Linda Kelly) Carlsbad, California, Laurie Douglas (Tim Purus) New York City, Kerry Wood (Delbert) Phoenix, Arizona, Darcee Douglas, Austin, Texas, and Brent Douglas (Julie Waris) Keller, Texas; 11 grandchildren: Dustin, Jacob, and Derek Gutierrez, Caylee, Jordin, Dalton, and Connor Douglas, Matthew and Douglas Wood, Noah and Luke Douglas; and six great-grandchildren.

Larry wanted to leave you with these final thoughts: "We come this way but once. We enter our world with a slap on the bottom and leave it with our final breath. What you do with this time, however much it may be, is up to you and no one else. I had a lot of fun while here, though leaving many tasks undone."

Larry requested no funeral service.

A celebration of life will take place at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, Larry requested donations to the Salvation Army. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.