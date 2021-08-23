Douglas, Karen M. 1948-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Karen May Douglas, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
She was born July 13, 1948, in St. Joseph, to William and Wilma (Kirk) Hunt.
She was a graduate of Lafayette High School.
Karen married Albert Douglas, Sr. on Jan. 24, 1970. He preceded her in death in Oct. 2010.
Karen was enjoyed crafting, especially with beads. She also had been a Girl Scout leader and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert and parents.
Survivors include: her children: Christa Banchs, Albert Douglas, Jr., Michael Douglas (Dottie), Michelle Cameron (Paul) and Stephanie Douglas; grandchildren: Jasmine Banchs, Jacob Douglas, Alex Douglas and Hadley Douglas; sister, Kay Welch; and beloved cat, Gypsy.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
