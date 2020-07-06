Douglas, Delbert "Charlie" W. Jr. 1961-2020

TROY, Kan. - Delbert (Charlie) William Douglas Jr., 59, of Troy, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Delbert was born on Feb. 15, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Delbert William and Julia (Bloodgood) Douglas Sr.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1990, spending nearly two years stationed overseas in Germany.

Charlie (as he was affectionately known) loved the outdoors and you could always find him outside, doing yard work or working on his next big project.

He loved woodworking, gardening, fishing and pool.

He was also one of the biggest Chiefs fans you'll ever find.

Delbert was preceded in death by: his father, Delbert William Douglas Sr.; sister, Denise Zuniga; son, Blake Beerbower; and step-father, Robert Gardner.

Survivors: Partner, Carolyn Snead; daughters, Crystal Douglas and Tara Douglas-Hillman; sons, Jake Douglas and Clint Douglas; mother, Julia Gardner; brother, Richard Douglas; step-mother, Elizabeth Douglas; step-sisters, Lori O'hara and Kelly Sheets; and grandson, Chase Douglas.

Private family service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation will be 1 hour prior at the funeral home, at Noon.

Inurnment at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.