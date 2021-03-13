Douglas, Beverly B. 1932-2021 Lenexa, Kan.

LENEXA, Kan. - Beverly Brent Douglas, 88, passed away at her Lenexa, Kansas, home on March 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

On June 7, 1932, she was born to Clarence and Ardena Brent in Kansas City. She graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1950, where she was a cheerleader and played on the girls basketball team. Bev met fellow Jayhawker Lawrence L. (Larry) Douglas, her husband of 69 years, while attending KU.

They moved to St. Joseph, Missouri in 1957 and raised six rambunctious kids. She was an active member and officer of the St. Joseph Junior League. In 1982, after the last of the brood left the nest, Bev and Larry returned to the Kansas City area and Bev started working at JC Nichols. She was instrumental in organizing Shawnee Mission Class of 1950 reunions for nearly 70 years.

Bev was a top-notch first mate, sailing on local lakes and East/West coasts with Larry. Her "Moozart" cow sculpture was displayed at Lincoln Center for the 2000 New York City Cow Parade. Family and friends fondly remember "Energizer Bunny" Bev for her lively, outgoing energy and great sense of humor.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband Larry (2020); her parents; brother, Richard Brent; daughter, Deborah Douglas Gutierrez; and sons-in-law, Bob Gutierrez and Del Wood.

She is survived by her sister, Chris Ward (Steve), Pittsburg, Kansas; five children, Larry Jr. (Linda Kelly) Carlsbad, California, Laurie Douglas (Tim Purus) New York City, Kerry Wood, Phoenix, Arizona, Darcee Douglas, Austin, Texas, and Brent Douglas (Julie Waris) Keller, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Dustin, Jake and Derek Gutierrez, Caylee, Jordin, Dalton and Connor Douglas, Matthew and Douglas Wood, Noah and Luke Douglas; and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life for family members will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, www.kchospice .org/support.

